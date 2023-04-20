© 2023
The Roundtable

"Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb

By Joe Donahue
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Anchor

Fresh off his successful debut and Good Morning America Book Club pick “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb is back with his next classical music mystery – “Symphony of Secrets.”

In “Symphony of Secrets,” a professor uncovers a shocking secret about the most famous American composer of all time - that his music was stolen from a young Black woman named Josephine Reed. Determined to uncover the truth and right history’s wrongs, Bern Hendricks will stop at nothing to finally give Josephine the recognition she deserves.

Slocumb once again pulls back the curtain and gives readers a glimpse into the rarified world of classical music. A world that Brendan, as a classically trained musician himself, is deeply familiar.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
