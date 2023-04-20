"Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb

Fresh off his successful debut and Good Morning America Book Club pick “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb is back with his next classical music mystery – “Symphony of Secrets.”

In “Symphony of Secrets,” a professor uncovers a shocking secret about the most famous American composer of all time - that his music was stolen from a young Black woman named Josephine Reed. Determined to uncover the truth and right history’s wrongs, Bern Hendricks will stop at nothing to finally give Josephine the recognition she deserves.

Slocumb once again pulls back the curtain and gives readers a glimpse into the rarified world of classical music. A world that Brendan, as a classically trained musician himself, is deeply familiar.