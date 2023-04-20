The Julius Quartet returns to the Music from Salem for a concert on 4/22

Music from Salem’s Spring Concert will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. The program will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quintet in G Minor, Caroline Shaw’s Schisma for string quartet, and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quintet in B flat Major.

We welcome Music from Salem Artistic Director Lila Brown and the members of The Julius Quartet - Helen Lee, John Bachelor, David Do, and Sebastian Kozub.