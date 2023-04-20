© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Berkshires Jazz presents Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Berkshires Jazz logo
Provided
/

Two Berkshires Jazz prodigies are returning to the city this spring for the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival. The 2023 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival, running April 21-30, will feature jazz prodigies Emmet Cohen and Anton Kot, Houston Person, Avery Sharpe, Don Braden, Albert Rivera and more.

Berkshires Jazz, which curates the festival has a number of events planned, including an open jam session at Hot Plate Brewing on April 21, a performance by the Anton Kot Quintet at the Berkshire Museum on April 22, and the popular Annual Jazz Crawl on April 28. Edward Bride is chairman of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival and President of Berkshires Jazz.

Tags
The Roundtable berkshires jazzberkshiresJazzJazz Festival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • JQ-Brick-Wall-for-web.jpg
    The Roundtable
    The Julius Quartet returns to the Music from Salem for a concert on 4/22
    Joe Donahue
    Music from Salem’s Spring Concert will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. The program will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quintet in G Minor, Caroline Shaw’s Schisma for string quartet, and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quintet in B flat Major.We welcome Music from Salem Artistic Director Lila Brown and the members of The Julius Quartet - Helen Lee, John Bachelor, David Do, and Sebastian Kozub.
  • Book cover for "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    The Roundtable
    "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    Joe Donahue
    Fresh off his successful debut and Good Morning America Book Club pick “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb is back with his next classical music mystery – “Symphony of Secrets.”
  • Book cover for "The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos"
    The Roundtable
    "The Possibility of Life" by Jaime Green
    One of the most powerful questions humans ask about the cosmos is: Are we alone? While the science behind this inquiry is fascinating, it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It is a reflection of our values, our fears, and most importantly, our enduring sense of hope.In "The Possibility of Life," acclaimed science journalist Jaime Green traces the history of our understanding, from the days of Galileo and Copernicus to our contemporary quest for exoplanets.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/20/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
Load More