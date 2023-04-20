Berkshires Jazz presents Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

Two Berkshires Jazz prodigies are returning to the city this spring for the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival. The 2023 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival, running April 21-30, will feature jazz prodigies Emmet Cohen and Anton Kot, Houston Person, Avery Sharpe, Don Braden, Albert Rivera and more.

Berkshires Jazz, which curates the festival has a number of events planned, including an open jam session at Hot Plate Brewing on April 21, a performance by the Anton Kot Quintet at the Berkshire Museum on April 22, and the popular Annual Jazz Crawl on April 28. Edward Bride is chairman of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival and President of Berkshires Jazz.