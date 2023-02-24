© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Lincoln Center Theater presents "The Coast Starlight" - Tyne Rafaeli on direction and connection

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Artwork for "The Coast Starlight" at Lincoln Center Theater
Lincoln Center Theater

In Keith Bunin’s new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. "The Coast Starlight" is a smart, funny, and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and reinvention when life goes off the rails.

“The Coast Starlight” was commissioned and first produced by La Jolla and developed at New York Stage and Film and Ojai Playwrights Conference – it is now in previews off-Broadway in the Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Opening night is March 13.

Tyne Rafaeli directs. Rafaeli's recent directorial credits include "Selling Kabul," "Usual Girls" the LCT production of "Epiphany," and "Row," which was presented by the Williamstown Theatre Festival at The Clark in 2021.

Tags
The Roundtable theaterplaydirectorlincoln center theaterlincoln centertrain
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More