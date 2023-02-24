Lincoln Center Theater presents "The Coast Starlight" - Tyne Rafaeli on direction and connection

In Keith Bunin’s new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. "The Coast Starlight" is a smart, funny, and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and reinvention when life goes off the rails.

“The Coast Starlight” was commissioned and first produced by La Jolla and developed at New York Stage and Film and Ojai Playwrights Conference – it is now in previews off-Broadway in the Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Opening night is March 13.

Tyne Rafaeli directs. Rafaeli's recent directorial credits include "Selling Kabul," "Usual Girls" the LCT production of "Epiphany," and "Row," which was presented by the Williamstown Theatre Festival at The Clark in 2021.