The Roundtable

Will Hermes on Ireland's thriving music scene

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin
Will Hermes
/
Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin

Music journalist Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which is scheduled to be published by FSG this fall.

Hermes recently spent time exploring the music scene in Ireland and an article he’s written about what he heard and learned on the Emerald Isle will be published in The New York Times this weekend.

Will's Spotify Playlist: The New Dubliners (& Kin)

will hermesmusicfolk musicirelandThe New York Times
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
