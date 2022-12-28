© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Huma Abedin discusses memoir "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
huma-abedin-joe-donahue-nyswi.jpg
1 of 2  — huma-abedin-joe-donahue-nyswi.jpg
Huma Abedin and Joe Donahue at UAlbany/NYSWI
WAMC
huma-abedin-joe-donahue-nyswi2.jpg
2 of 2  — huma-abedin-joe-donahue-nyswi2.jpg
Huma Abedin and Joe Donahue at UAlbany/NYSWI
WAMC

Huma Abedin, political strategist and vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is the author of the new memoir "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."

Abedin tells the remarkable story of her Indian and Pakistani family, her Muslim faith, her Saudi Arabian childhood, her 1996 White House internship with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, and her subsequent career as personal aide, trusted advisor, Middle East expert, and chief of staff for the former New York Senator.

Tags
The Roundtable memoirhuma abedinHillary Rodham Clintonfamilymental healthstrengthresilience
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • beaverland-leilaphilip-12.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Leila Philip's "Beaverland" takes a deep-dive into beavers' impact on America
    Sarah LaDuke
    Leila Philip will celebrate the release of “Beaverland” in two events in our region this week - the first in an Oblong Books event at Morton Memorial Library in Rhinebeck, New York tonight, the second at Hudson Hall in Hudson, NY on Friday, December 9.
  • Photograph of the Earth taken on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17
    Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 12/20/22
    Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School, joins us to take your calls. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • bookpicks122022.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
    Joe Donahue
    Jackie Kellachan and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
  • 9781250135452.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Jeffersonians" by Kevin Gutzman
    Joe Donahue
    Before the consecutive two-term administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, there had only been one other trio of its type: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe.Kevin R. C. Gutzman’s "The Jeffersonians" is a complete chronicle of the men, known as The Virginia Dynasty, who served as president from 1801 to 1825 and implemented the foreign policy, domestic, and constitutional agenda of the radical wing of the American Revolution, setting guideposts for later American liberals to follow.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    12/20/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Load More