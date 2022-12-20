© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown, will be on low power periodically over the next two days due to tower work.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Jeffersonians" by Kevin Gutzman

By Joe Donahue
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
9781250135452.jpg
St. Martin's Press

Before the consecutive two-term administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, there had only been one other trio of its type: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe.

Kevin R. C. Gutzman’s "The Jeffersonians" is a complete chronicle of the men, known as The Virginia Dynasty, who served as president from 1801 to 1825 and implemented the foreign policy, domestic, and constitutional agenda of the radical wing of the American Revolution, setting guideposts for later American liberals to follow.

Tags
The Roundtable thomas jeffersonJames Madisonjames monroepresidential historyfounding fathers
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • peterwelch.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Peter Welch
    Alan Chartock
    Divided government is coming to Washington. In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Democratic representative and Senator-elect Peter Welch continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    12/19/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • jackobrien-jackinthebox.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Jack in the Box" by Jack O'Brien
    Joe Donahue
    In "Jack in the Box," O’Brien’s follow-up to his memoir "Jack Be Nimble," the director collects stories from the many productions he has worked on, the great talents he encountered and collaborated with (including Tom Stoppard, Mike Nichols, Jerry Lewis, Marsha Mason, and many others), and the choices he made, on the stage and off, that have come to define his career.
  • theamericantheatreasseenbyalhirshfeld.jpeg
    The Roundtable
    The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld
    Joe Donahue
    "The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld 1962-2002" is a new book that showcases Hirschfeld’s greatest theater work from five decades, including some of the most important productions from the last sixty years.
Load More