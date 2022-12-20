Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Jackie Kellachan and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Still Life at Eighty: The Next Interesting Thing by Abigail Thomas

The Flowering Wand: Rewilding The Sacred Masculine by Sophie Strand

Foster by Claire Keegan

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan

Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins by Aidan Levy

My Pin Up by Hilton Als

Penguin Classics Marvel Collection

DC Comics Sandman by Neil Gaiman

And A Woodstock in a Birch Tree by Charles Schulz