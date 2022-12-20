Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
Jackie Kellachan and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
Still Life at Eighty: The Next Interesting Thing by Abigail Thomas
The Flowering Wand: Rewilding The Sacred Masculine by Sophie Strand
Foster by Claire Keegan
Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan
Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins by Aidan Levy
My Pin Up by Hilton Als
Penguin Classics Marvel Collection
DC Comics Sandman by Neil Gaiman
And A Woodstock in a Birch Tree by Charles Schulz