© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown, will be on low power periodically over the next two days due to tower work.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Provided - Assorted Publishers

Jackie Kellachan and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Still Life at Eighty: The Next Interesting Thing by Abigail Thomas
The Flowering Wand: Rewilding The Sacred Masculine by Sophie Strand
Foster by Claire Keegan
Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan
Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins by Aidan Levy
My Pin Up by Hilton Als
Penguin Classics Marvel Collection
DC Comics Sandman by Neil Gaiman
And A Woodstock in a Birch Tree by Charles Schulz

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksgolden notebookwoodstockbook reviewbook reviews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More