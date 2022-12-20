© 2022
WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown, will be on low power periodically over the next two days due to tower work.
Vox Pop

Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 12/20/22

Published December 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Photograph of the Earth taken on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17
Public Domain
/
NASA
Photograph of the Earth taken on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17

Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School, joins us to take your calls. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
/
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

Vox Pop climate changeDan Delurey
Related Content
  • View of Earth taken during ISS Expedition 43
    Vox Pop
    Climate change with Dan Delurey 9/27/22
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 12/8/22
    It's a full house today. We welcome FIVE smart people to answer all your scientific questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Illustration of moose from Brockhaus and Efron Encyclopedic Dictionary
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 11/29/22
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
