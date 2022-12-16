© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld

By Joe Donahue
Published December 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
theamericantheatreasseenbyalhirshfeld.jpeg
Brilliant Printing
/

"The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld 1962-2002" is a new book that showcases Hirschfeld’s greatest theater work from five decades, including some of the most important productions from the last sixty years.

No one saw more opening nights on Broadway than Hirschfeld, and the new book shows his archive of drawings as a contemporaneous account, literally drawn from life, of the productions and performers who helped shaped our popular culture over much of the second half of the 20th century, and into the 21st.

Now for the first time, nearly 300 drawings are collected in one volume that both shows and tells the story of nearly a half century of the American Theatre, most of which have never been collected in a book before. There is also a companion exhibition at the new Museum of Broadway in Times Square.

David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation joins us.

