Berkshire Theatre Group Colonial Concert Series Presents Stephanie J. Block

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block is getting ready to take the stage for the first time since Broadway closed at the start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Concert series will present her concert, appropriately entitled “Returning Home” this Saturday.

Block won her Tony Award in 2019 for her portrayal of the title character in “The Cher Show.” She was nominated twice before, for the revivals of “Falsettos” in 2016 and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in 2013. Other Broadway credits include “The Boy From Oz,” “Wicked,” “9 to 5,” and “Anything Goes.”