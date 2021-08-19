© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group Colonial Concert Series Presents Stephanie J. Block

Published August 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Stephanie J. Block - headshot
Christopher Boudewyns
/
stephaniejblock.com
Stephanie J. Block

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block is getting ready to take the stage for the first time since Broadway closed at the start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Concert series will present her concert, appropriately entitled “Returning Home” this Saturday.

Block won her Tony Award in 2019 for her portrayal of the title character in “The Cher Show.” She was nominated twice before, for the revivals of “Falsettos” in 2016 and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in 2013. Other Broadway credits include “The Boy From Oz,” “Wicked,” “9 to 5,” and “Anything Goes.”

Tags

The Roundtabletony awardStephanie J. Blockmusical theaterberkshire theatre groupactorconcertsummer theatre 2021
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
See stories by Sarah LaDuke