Barrington Stage presents "A Little Night Music" starring Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner

Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts presents Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Weeler’s “A Little Night Music” on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage August 6-28.

Outgoing founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd directs the love-laden and confused weekend in the country in a new production starring Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt and Jason Danieley as Fredrik Egerman.

Emily Skinner’s Broadway credits include "The Cher Show," "Prince of Broadway," "Side Show," "Jekyll & Hyde," "The Full Monty," "James Joyce’s The Dead," "Dinner at Eight," and "Billy Elliot." Jason Danieley originated roles on Broadway in "Pretty Woman," "The Visit," "Curtains," and "The Full Monty." He also starred in "Chicago," "Next to Normal," and "Candide."