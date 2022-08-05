© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage presents "A Little Night Music" starring Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner

Published August 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner at Barrington Stage 2022
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner at Barrington Stage 2022

Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts presents Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Weeler’s “A Little Night Music” on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage August 6-28.

Outgoing founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd directs the love-laden and confused weekend in the country in a new production starring Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt and Jason Danieley as Fredrik Egerman.

Emily Skinner’s Broadway credits include "The Cher Show," "Prince of Broadway," "Side Show," "Jekyll & Hyde," "The Full Monty," "James Joyce’s The Dead," "Dinner at Eight," and "Billy Elliot." Jason Danieley originated roles on Broadway in "Pretty Woman," "The Visit," "Curtains," and "The Full Monty." He also starred in "Chicago," "Next to Normal," and "Candide."

Tags

The Roundtable barrington stagebarrington stage companymusical theaterstephen sondheimhugh wheelerjulianne boydjason danieleyemily skinner
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More