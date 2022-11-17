"No Filter: The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful" by Paulina Porizkova
Born in Cold War Czechoslovakia, Paulina Porizkova’s first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover was in 1984. As the face of Estée Lauder in 1989, she was one of the highest-paid models in the world, and when she was nineteen, she fell in love with The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. The decades to come would bring marriage, motherhood, a budding writing career; and later sadness, loneliness, and eventually divorce. Following her ex-husband’s death—and the revelation of a deep betrayal—Paulina stunned fans with her fierce vulnerability and disarming honesty as she let the whole world share in her experience of being a woman who must start over.
Now, she has discovered her voice – and it is astute, wise, and vulnerable. These essays pull back the glossy magazine cover as Paulina explores the complexities of womanhood at every age. After a lifetime of being looked at, Paulina is ready to be heard. In "No Filter: The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful," Paulina writes about topics as disparate as growing up in Cold War Czechoslovakia to anguish after her ex-husband’s death.