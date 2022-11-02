“Paul Scott: New American Scenery” at Albany Institute of History and Art

In the new Albany Institute of History of Art exhibit, “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach, one that deals with issues of globalization, energy generation and consumption, capitalism, and immigration, as well as the human impact on the environment.

The images that Scott creates for his ceramic plates, platters, and pitchers depict unsettling views of nuclear power plants, landfills, abandoned industrial sites, aging urban centers, and isolating walls. As representations of the American landscape, they suggest a subversion of the picturesque aesthetic.

Paul Scott is a material-based conceptual artist who lives and works in Cumbria, United Kingdom. His printed ceramics blur the boundaries between art, craft, and design. HIs works are included in numerous museum collections and have been exhibited throughout Europe and the United States. He joins us now along with Albany Institute of History and Art Chief Curator Douglas McCombs.