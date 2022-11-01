© 2022
The Roundtable

Maria Riccio Bryce's "Requiem: What Remains is Love" premieres at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT

Maria Riccio Bryce a local musician, pianist, and a composer and songwriter. Recently, She felt the urge to write about what she witnessed and learned in all her years - not through the filter of musical theatre - but directly from her heart, mind, and experience. This past January, armed with scoring pencils, 500 blank sheets of paper, and an Artist’s Grant from NYSCA, she began working.
Her "Requiem: What Remains is Love" will be performed November 4 at 7 p.m. and on November 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady, New York.

