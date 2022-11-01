Maria Riccio Bryce's "Requiem: What Remains is Love" premieres at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady

This month, HBO celebrates its 50th anniversary. The new book, "It's Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO" by veteran media reporters Felix Gillette and John Koblin is the inside story of the start-up that reinvented television. Now synonymous with quality and prestige, HBO pushed the envelope of how stories could be told on TV. But HBO’s own story is as compelling and complex as any drama it put on the air, with a dynamic cast of characters who drove innovation in unprecedented ways. John Koblin is a media reporter for The New York Times, covering the television industry.

