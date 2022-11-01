© 2022
The Roundtable

"It's Not TV" tells the tale of HBO

Published November 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
This month, HBO celebrates its 50th anniversary. The new book, "It's Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO" by veteran media reporters Felix Gillette and John Koblin is the inside story of the start-up that reinvented television. Now synonymous with quality and prestige, HBO pushed the envelope of how stories could be told on TV. But HBO’s own story is as compelling and complex as any drama it put on the air, with a dynamic cast of characters who drove innovation in unprecedented ways. John Koblin is a media reporter for The New York Times, covering the television industry.

Tags
The Roundtable televisionHBOentertainmententertainment industry
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
