Richard Marx at Troy Music Hall on 10/28

Grammy winner Richard Marx has a slew of hits - “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting.” He has sold over 30 million albums since the 1980s and has scored 14 No. 1 singles, both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer (including Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer”), revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

Richard Marx brings his Songwriter Tour to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Friday Night at 7:30 p.m.