Richard Marx at Troy Music Hall on 10/28

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Richard Marx

Grammy winner Richard Marx has a slew of hits - “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting.” He has sold over 30 million albums since the 1980s and has scored 14 No. 1 singles, both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer (including Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer”), revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

Richard Marx brings his Songwriter Tour to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Friday Night at 7:30 p.m.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
