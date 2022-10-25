© 2022
ESYO kicks off new season at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
The Empire State Youth Orchestra has announced its 2022-2023 season. The new season, which spans from September through early June, features thirty unique performances, fourteen ESYO ensembles and CHIME, hundreds of young musicians from upstate New York and western Massachusetts, and thousands of hours of dedicated rehearsal time.

The season begins on Sunday, October 30th at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall with ESYO's flagship Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven's 7th Symphony; a work Beethoven described as the "glory of light through darkness." The concert also features Gabriella Smith's Field Guide, a musical safari into the natural world, as well as surprising percussion interventions in the Beethoven Symphony and a student-led instant composition.

Marking his first season as Music Director, conductor, violinist, and classical music pioneer Etienne Abelin sees this season as a new movement in ESYO's four decades-long history.

