Alexandra Horowitz's new book "The Year of the Puppy"

Few of us meet our dogs at just after they are born. The dog who will become an integral part of our family, our constant companion, and best friend, is born without us into a family of their own. A puppy’s critical early development into the dog we come to know is usually missed entirely. Dog researcher Alexandra Horowitz aimed to change that with her family’s new pup, Quiddity (Quid). In "The Year of the Puppy," Horowitz charts Quid’s growth from wee grub to boisterous sprite, from her birth to her first birthday.