The Roundtable

Coleen Paratore offers authors support with new book "Dear Writer"

Published October 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
After nearly two years of trying to get published and 178 rejections later, when Coleen Paratore’s first book, "How Prudence Proovit Proved the Truth About Fairy Tales," was published by Simon & Schuster, in 2004, she had learned so much which she thought would be helpful to others. But with just one title to her name, she decided to wait awhile. Coleen’s new book "Dear Writer" offers daily encouragement, seasoned advice, powerful prompts for catching creative sparks and drawing out material, short teachings on a range of topics, publishing world insider tips, and effective practices to move you toward your goals, from an award-winning, bestselling author, writing teacher, and popular book coach.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
