Hudson Hall celebrates book release of "Elegy for an Appetite" with Cafe Mutton's Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan and food writer Tamar Adler

Published October 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York is hosting a book event for “Elegy for an Appetite” with local chef and author Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson's Cafe Mutton and food writer Tamar Adler on Thursday at 6 PM.

Elegy for an Appetite is the story of a young cook’s tumultuous relationship with their body and eating. It's a short, poetic memoir that mostly takes place in a series of professional kitchens. The book explores the young author’s search for identity, validity, and healing through a series of both dark and ridiculous kitchen tales.

Cafe Mutton was recently named one 10 Best New Restaurants in America by Bon Appetit and was included on The New York Times 2022 Restaurant List.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
