"I'm Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce" at The Mahaiwe

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, present "I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce," directed by Joe Mantegna.

The one-person show chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time: Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today’s poetry, politics, music, film – and of course – comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo’s crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

"I'm Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce," will be performed at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on October 14 and 15.