The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Published October 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Jackie Kellachan and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

  • It Rides a Pale Horse by Andy Marino (event this coming Sunday 10/16)
  • Stay True by Hua Hsu
  • Alive at the End of the World by Saeed Jones
  • Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
  • An Immense World by Ed Yong
  • Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs by Greil Marcus
  • A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
  • The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
