Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
Jackie Kellachan and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- It Rides a Pale Horse by Andy Marino (event this coming Sunday 10/16)
- Stay True by Hua Hsu
- Alive at the End of the World by Saeed Jones
- Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
- An Immense World by Ed Yong
- Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs by Greil Marcus
- A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
- The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander