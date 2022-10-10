© 2022
The Roundtable

2022 Adirondack Film Festival

Published October 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
For the seventh year, Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) will produce the Adirondack Film Festival-- again in the hybrid model which was highly popular last year.

This year’s screenings will take place at the Charles R. Wood Theater and Crandall Library in downtown Glens Falls. The Queensbury Hotel will host an opening night reception on Thursday, October 13. The festival will open with an evening of music videos capped by "Blondie: Vivir en la Habana," a short documentary about a path-breaking concert in Cuba by iconic new wave band Blondie, and a Q&A with director Rob Roth.

ATF Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld and Rob Roth join us.

adirondack film festival adirondack theatre festival film festival blondie Glens Falls
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
