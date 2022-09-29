© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival presents New York premiere of "A Stage of Twilight" starring Karen Allen

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
astageoftwilightwff.jpg
woodstockfilmfestival.org

The film "A Stage of Twilight" is having its New York premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival on Friday, September 30th. In this final chapter of their marriage, Barry’s wife Cora, played by Karen Allen, struggles with his impending death and the decisions he makes about his final months.

Their end-of-life struggle is intensified when Joey, a neighbor boy who is a surrogate son to the childless couple, reaches a critical junction in his own future. An unexpected and heartbreaking twist enhances this deep and beautiful love story that ultimately speaks to the question: whose right is it to make life's inevitable impossible decisions when the impact will be felt by the people we love most?

The film is produced by and stars Karen Allen. Allen is a theatre and film actor and director who has made over 50 films as an actor starting with "Animal House," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Starman" and "Scrooged" and most recently "A Year by the Sea" and "Colewell."

Tags
The Roundtable karen allenactordirectorfilm festivalwoodstock film festival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More