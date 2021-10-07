Agricultural Stewardship Association presents 2021 Landscapes for Landsake

https://www.agstewardship.org/ is an annual art exhibition that celebrates both the agricultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the Upper Hudson Valley. Now in its 20th year, the show is the region’s largest art buying event of the season.

The 2-day event is typically held every Columbus Day weekend in the magnificent 19th-century post and beam barn at Maple Ridge, and it returns in-person this year with 150 pieces of art on October 9th and 10th. Plus, beginning October 10th there will be a Virtual Event to Benefit Farmland Conservation which will run through October 30th with works displayed on www.LandscapesforLandsake.com.

Many of the featured artists are internationally recognized painters. There is also a strong representation of works in other media, including sculpture, ceramics, and photography.

To tell us more we welcome ASA’s brand new Executive Director Renee Bouplon; ASA's Communications Manager Katie Jilek, and this year’s featured artist – Takeyce Walter of Round Lake.