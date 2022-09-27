© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Cash on Cash" edited by Robert Burke Warren

Published September 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Book cover for "Cash on Cash" edited by Robert Burke Warren
Chicago Review Press
/

Musician Robert Burke Warren has just edited the book, "Cash on Cash," which offers insight into one of the most significant American cultural figures of the twentieth century. It is a comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash interviews and feature stories, some widely published and others never previously transcribed, culled from the 1950s through the early days of the new millennium.

Robert Burke Warren presents a tribute to Johnny Cash at The Colony in Woodstock, New York in celebration of the release of his new book on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Tags
The Roundtable robert burke warrenjohnny cashmusic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More