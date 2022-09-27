"Cash on Cash" edited by Robert Burke Warren

Musician Robert Burke Warren has just edited the book, "Cash on Cash," which offers insight into one of the most significant American cultural figures of the twentieth century. It is a comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash interviews and feature stories, some widely published and others never previously transcribed, culled from the 1950s through the early days of the new millennium.

Robert Burke Warren presents a tribute to Johnny Cash at The Colony in Woodstock, New York in celebration of the release of his new book on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m.