WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
The Roundtable

New book from Andy Borowitz, "Profiles in Ignorance"

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Avid Reader Press

The New Yorker's Andy Borowitz is back with his first book in ten-years, "Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber" - which examines the intellectual deterioration of American politics, from Ronald Reagan to Dan Quayle, from George W. Bush to Sarah Palin, to its apotheosis in Donald J. Trump.

For over 20 years, Borowitz has been skewering American politics and culture in his satirical column “The Borowitz Report,” a New Yorker staple since 2012, for which he won the first-ever National Press Club award for humor. And unlike the column that made him famous, nothing in his new book is made up.

The Roundtable stupidityandy borowitzpoliticians
