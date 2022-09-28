© 2022
Edie Sedgwick's sister, Alice Sedgwick Wohl, reflects on the public life of her sister in "As It Turns Out"

Published September 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
"As It Turns Out: Thinking About Edie and Andy"
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
/

The story of the model, actress, and American icon Edie Sedgwick is told by her sister with empathy, insight, and firsthand observations of her meteoric life in the new book, "As It Turns Out: Thinking About Edie and Andy."

"As It Turns Out" is a family story. Alice Sedgwick Wohl is writing to her brother Bobby, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1965, just before their sister Edie Sedgwick met Andy Warhol. After unexpectedly coming across Edie’s image in a clip from Warhol’s extraordinary film Outer and Inner Space, Wohl was moved to put her inner dialogue with Bobby on the page in an attempt to reconstruct Edie’s life and figure out what made Edie and Andy such iconic figures in American culture.

As Wohl seeks to understand the conjunction of Edie and Andy, she writes with a keen critical eye and careful reflection about their enduring impact. As It Turns Out is a meditation addressed to her brother about their sister, about the girl behind the magnetic image, and about the culture she and Warhol introduced.

Event info:
Simon Winchester with Alice Sedgwick Wohl
New Marlborough Meeting House
OCTOBER 1, 2022|4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
New Marlborough, Massachusetts

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
