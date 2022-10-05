© 2022
The Roundtable

Agricultural Stewardship Association presents 2022 Landscapes for Landsake

Published October 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
tracyhelgeson-alwaysaredbarn-oilonwood2022.jpg
Tracy Helgeson - Always a Red Barn - Oil on Wood Panel - 24"x36" - 2022

The Agricultural Stewardship Association’s Landscapes for Landsake is an annual art sale and exhibition that celebrates both the agricultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the Upper Hudson Valley.

Now in its 21st year, the show is the region’s largest art buying event of the season. It draws thousands of visitors from all over the country, from professionals (gallery owners and museum curators) to art lovers of all ages.

The Annual Art Sale & Exhibition will be In-person at Maple Ridge in Cambridge, NY on October 8-9th and online through the end of the month. We welcome Communications & Outreach Manager for the Agricultural Stewardship Association Katie Jilek, curator Klara Varosy Hall, and this year’s featured artist, Tracy Helgeson.

Tags
The Roundtable agricultural stewardship associationlandscapes for landsakeartlandscape
