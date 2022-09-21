SO+mewhere - 2022 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country.

The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

The O+ Festival will return to Kingston, New York for the 12th annual celebration of art, music and wellness October 7-9, 2022.

This morning we are joined by O+ Co-Founder Joe Concra, Art Director Lindsey Wolcowicz, and Music Co-Director Lara Hope.

