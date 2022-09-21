© 2022
NY AG Tish James sues Trump, former president's adult children over business fraud
SO+mewhere - 2022 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country.

The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

The O+ Festival will return to Kingston, New York for the 12th annual celebration of art, music and wellness October 7-9, 2022.

This morning we are joined by O+ Co-Founder Joe Concra, Art Director Lindsey Wolcowicz, and Music Co-Director Lara Hope.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
