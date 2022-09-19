Audio Tour: ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag

Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is a National Historic Landmark District, owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations.

The Gilded Age home is surrounded by 8 acres of terraced gardens and 40 acres of woodland, meadow, and pasture. The property was bequeathed to the Trustees by Mabel Choate in 1958.

Currently, Naumkeag is also the setting for a collection of kinetic sculptures by acclaimed American artist George Warren Rickey, who lived from 1907 to 2002. For the exhibition, entitled “ViewEscapes,” Naumkeag partnered with the George Rickey Foundation and the George Rickey estate. The sculptures will be in place and on view through October.

Trustees of Reservations Curator Mark Wilson met me at Naumkeag to talk about “ViewEscapes.”

**Please note: the property is temporarily closed in preparation for the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, which will run from Friday September 30 – Monday October 31. The George Rickey sculptures will be illuminated after sunset while the pumpkin show is running. Advanced tickets are required for the Incredible Pumpkin Show.

