Audio Tour: ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
1 of 6  — IMG_6702.jpg
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
2 of 6  — IMG_6694.jpg
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
3 of 6  — IMG_6688.jpg
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
4 of 6  — IMG_6709.jpg
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
5 of 6  — IMG_6713.jpg
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
6 of 6  — IMG_6696.JPG
ViewEscapes: George Rickey Kinetic Sculpture at Naumkeag (2022)
Sarah LaDuke

Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is a National Historic Landmark District, owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations.

The Gilded Age home is surrounded by 8 acres of terraced gardens and 40 acres of woodland, meadow, and pasture. The property was bequeathed to the Trustees by Mabel Choate in 1958.

Currently, Naumkeag is also the setting for a collection of kinetic sculptures by acclaimed American artist George Warren Rickey, who lived from 1907 to 2002. For the exhibition, entitled “ViewEscapes,” Naumkeag partnered with the George Rickey Foundation and the George Rickey estate. The sculptures will be in place and on view through October.

Trustees of Reservations Curator Mark Wilson met me at Naumkeag to talk about “ViewEscapes.”

**Please note: the property is temporarily closed in preparation for the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, which will run from Friday September 30 – Monday October 31. The George Rickey sculptures will be illuminated after sunset while the pumpkin show is running. Advanced tickets are required for the Incredible Pumpkin Show.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
Related Content
  • Shadra_Strickland,_Bird.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/30
    Sarah LaDuke
    The exhibition “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” is on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 30. We joined Norman Rockwell Museum’s Deputy Director/Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett and featured artist Shadra Strickland for a conversation in the galleries.
  • lucykaplansky-lastdaysofsummer.png
    The Roundtable
    Lucy Kaplansky's new album "Last Days of Summer"
    Sarah LaDuke
    In June, singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky released her ninth solo album, “Last Days of Summer” - it features four covers and six new original songs, co-written with Kaplansky’s husband Rick Litvin. She joins us to talk about her songwriting, how she picks covers, and the band she assembled for this record.
  • "Imminence" by Mary Taylor (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)
    The Roundtable
    2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount
    Sarah LaDuke
    Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.This year’s exhibition includes 30 works by artists from all over the United States - on view through October 19.ScuptureNow Executive Director Ann John and Executive Assistant Emily Robinson take us around to talk about the art and the artists.
  • Image from "All American Ruins" by Blake Pfeil
    The Roundtable
    Blake Pfeil's "All-American Ruins"
    Joe Donahue
    “All-American Ruins” is a multimedia travelogue in which artist, activist, adventurer Blake Pfeil recounts his experiences exploring abandoned spaces across the United States and transforms them into fantastical essays of prose and poetry, audio storytelling, and documentary film.Along the way, “All-American Ruins” asks critical questions about American history/culture, community, capitalism/economics, the environment, and mental health while encouraging folks to activate their imaginations as a tool for healing.
  • TBP_OuterBox_COVER
    The Roundtable
    Five volume album “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” raises awareness and funds for our feathered friends
    Sarah LaDuke
    “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” is an unprecedented outpouring of creativity by more than 220 music artists, actors, literary figures, and visual artists, all coming together to celebrate the joy birds bring to human lives and to emphasize the climate crisis indicators made evident by changes in bird behaviors and migration patterns.“For the Birds” is a collection of 172 pieces of new music inspired by the beauty of birdsong, performed by artists from across the musical spectrum and 73 works of bird-inspired poetry, read by familiar and famous voices - like Tilda Swinton, Wendell Pierce, Regina King, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Bobby Cannavale.The collection is curated and compiled by distinguished film and television music supervisor Randall Poster; he joins us now along with Executive producer and "For the Birds" creator Rebecca Reagan.
