NYSWI presents and event with Kwame Alexander on 10/6

Published October 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
The New York State Writer's Institute presents and event with Kwame Alexander, a household name among readers of children’s and YA literature, at 7 p.m. Thursday October 6 at Page Hall on the UAlbany Downtown campus.

Alexander is the New York Times bestselling author of 35 books, including "The Undefeated," winner of the Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor, and "The Crossover," winner of the Newbery Medal.

His new novel is "The Door of No Return," the story of Kofi, an 11-year-old boy who is taken from the normal childhood and vibrant life of his West African village into the brutality of the Translatlantic Slave Trade.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
