NYSWI presents and event with Kwame Alexander on 10/6

The New York State Writer's Institute presents and event with Kwame Alexander, a household name among readers of children’s and YA literature, at 7 p.m. Thursday October 6 at Page Hall on the UAlbany Downtown campus.

Alexander is the New York Times bestselling author of 35 books, including "The Undefeated," winner of the Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor, and "The Crossover," winner of the Newbery Medal.

His new novel is "The Door of No Return," the story of Kofi, an 11-year-old boy who is taken from the normal childhood and vibrant life of his West African village into the brutality of the Translatlantic Slave Trade.