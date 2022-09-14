© 2022
How YouTube became ubiquitous

Published September 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
In 2005, three young PayPal alums created a website that changed everything. When they uploaded the first video to YouTube, they had no idea their creation would become one of the most important companies in the world.

Every single day, people across the globe watch over 1 billion hours of video on the site. It transformed media, culture, and politics. But what do we really know about YouTube and how it operates? Compared to other tech juggernauts, surprisingly little.

"Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination" is the first book to explain exactly how YouTube’s technology and business evolved, how it works, and how it helped Google grow to unparalleled heights of power. Mark Bergen is a Bloomberg reporter.

