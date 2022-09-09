© 2022
The Roundtable

"California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid" by Katherine Blunt

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt has been covering Pacific Gas and Electric and California’s wildfires since 2018, and her reporting on the story has received numerous awards. In her new book: "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid," Blunt expands on her investigative work to expose how PG&E endangered the lives of millions of Californians.

As PG&E prioritized profits and politics, power lines went unchecked—until a rusted hook purchased for 56 cents in 1921 split in two, sparking the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Katherine Blunt writes about renewable energy and utilities for The Wall Street Journal. Her coverage of PG&E was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting and earned a Gerald Loeb award, the highest honor in business journalism.

