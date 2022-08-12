© 2022
The Roundtable

"Rodin in the United States" at The Clark through 9/18

Published August 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Bust of St. John the Baptist, original model 1880, cast by Francois Rudier 1883, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Gift of Samuel P. Avery, 1983 (93.11) Katherine Seney Simpson (Mrs. John W. Simpson), 1903. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Gift of Mrs. John W. Simpson, 1942.5.16 Hanako (Type A), 1907. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Legion of Honor. Gift of Alma de Bretteville Spreckles, 1941.34.7
Provided
/
The Clark
Works by Rodin - L-R: Bust of St. John the Baptist, original model 1880, cast by Francois Rudier 1883, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Gift of Samuel P. Avery, 1983 (93.11) Katherine Seney Simpson (Mrs. John W. Simpson), 1903. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Gift of Mrs. John W. Simpson, 1942.5.16 Hanako (Type A), 1907. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Legion of Honor. Gift of Alma de Bretteville Spreckles, 1941.34.7

This summer, The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts, presents “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” - an exhibition that explores how American collectors embraced the French artist’s art over time. The exhibition was guest curated by independent scholar Antoinette Le Normand-Romain.

Esther Bell is the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute - and just this week it was announced that she has also been appointed as The Clark’s Deputy Director. She leads us on an audio tour.

The Roundtable the clarkThe Clark Art InstituteAuguste Rodinartmuseumesther bellaudio tour
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
