Amanda Palmer plays benefit concert for O+ on 8/13

Published August 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Amanda Palmer - O+ Benefit Concert 2022.jpg
Poster by Lauren Gill
/
Photo by Allan Amato

On Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York, Amanda Palmer will play a benefit concert for O+ with special guests Holly Miranda, Chris Wells, Sophi Strand, Father Nathan Monk, and Gracie and Rachel. This is Palmers’ only major solo show this summer and her first in the United States in three years.

If you aren’t familiar with the mission of O+, its annual festival creates an opportunity for underinsured artists and musicians to create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

Amanda Palmer is a best-selling author, feminist, songwriter, community leader,and musician who first came to prominence as part of The Dresden Dolls. Her solo career features groundbreaking works like the crowd-funded Theatre Is Evil, her 2013 TED Talk “The Art of Asking” and best-selling memoir, “The Art of Asking: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Let People Help.”

Since 2015 Palmer has used the patronage platform Patreon to fund her artwork. In 2019 Palmer released her solo album, “There Will Be No Intermission.” Since March 2020, Palmer has been living in New Zealand - but she returned to New York this summer and will perform the benefit concert for O+ on August 13.

amanda palmero+ festivalKingstonKingston NYmusichealthcareartistmental health
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
