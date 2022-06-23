© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law by 6-3 margin
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Ledisi at SPAC

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
spac_ledisi_910x520.png
Provided
/
https://www.philorch.org/

The soul and jazz singer Ledisi will perform twice this summer at The Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

This weekend she’ll take the amphitheater stage at SPAC as part of the 2022 Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival on Sunday, June 26th. She’ll return on August 3 with the Phildadelphia Orchestra with her renowned “Ledisi Sings Nina” concert - a tribute to Nina Simone, which she’s also released as an album and a version was filmed for PBS as “Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone.” Ledisi is an acclaimed and award-winning musician and actor and she joins us to talk about her career, her music, and her philosophy.

Tags

The Roundtable Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festivalnina simonePhiladelphia OrchestraSPACledisiJazzmusicr&bsoul
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Key artwork for "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage 2022
    The Roundtable
    Jeffrey L. Page directs and choreographs "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage Company
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” on the Boyd-Quinson mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Ain’t Misbehavin”’ is a musical revue tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and '30s. Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, the Tony Award winning musical is choreographed and directed this season at Barrington Stage by Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey L. Page.
  • funnygirl.png
    The Roundtable
    Broadway is Back: Funny Girl taps Jared Grimes to play Eddie Ryan
    Sarah LaDuke
    The first ever Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” since its original run closed in 1967 opened on Sunday night featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, a revised book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer. The production stars Bean Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karmiloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan.Jared Grimes is a quadruple threat - excelling at singing, dancing, acting, and choreographing. He has danced alongside Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and toured with Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. He choreographed “After Midnight” on Broadway and served as co-choreographer on “Holler if You Hear Me” - the Tupac musical. He most recently appeared on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company production of “A Solider’s Play” by Charles Fuller.When I recorded this conversation with Jared Grimes, the company was in rehearsals. “Funny Girl” opened this past Sunday.
  • Sonia Manzano
    The Roundtable
    Sonia Manzano at UAlbany 4/30 for The Creative Life conversation and Selected Shorts
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sonia Manzano, the actor and author who played Maria for nearly five decades on "Sesame Street" will be the guest in this spring’s edition of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany, appearing at the Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. She will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue. That evening, also at UAlbany, Manzano will perform as part of a Selected Shorts live event which will feature Manzano along with Patricia Kalember, and Bhavesh Patel.
  • melissafebos-bodywork-catapult.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Praise of navel gazing and more in Melissa Febos' "Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Melissa Febos is the author of four books, including the nationally bestselling essay collection, “Girlhood,” which is a LAMBDA Literary Award finalist and won the National Book Critics Circle Award in criticism. GIRLHOOD was named a notable book of 2021 by NPR, Time, The Washington Post, and others. Her latest publication is her craft book, “Body Work: The Radical Power of Perosnal Narrative.” “Body Work is a national bestseller and an Indie Next Pick. Drawing on her own path from aspiring writer to acclaimed author and writing professor - via addiction and recovery, sex work and academia - Febos has created a captivating guide to the writing about life.
  • Cover artwork for Hrishikesh Hirway's EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own"
    The Roundtable
    Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway's new EP "Rooms I Used to Call My Own" available 3/30 - concert in Saugerties 3/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.
  • Deon Jones (image provided); backkground: Glenn Kaino's "In the Shadow of a Light" at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Deon Jones at MASS MoCA 3/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    Deon Jones is a musician and artist with one of the most important voices of his generation. Jones created his first recording project—a powerful rendition of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” featuring Academy Award-winning composer Jon Batiste — after being shot by police in the face with a rubber bullet during the 2020 summer protests. The recording has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine and U2’s Bono as “transformative” and by The Boston Globe as “a performance with clarifying power.” Jones brings his transformative energy to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA on Saturday, March 19.The music video for Deon Jones’ cover of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is part of artist Glenn Kaino’s exhibition “In the Light of a Shadow” which is installed in MASS MoCA’s Building 5 through September 5. The exhibition is inspired by the connection between protests across the globe.
Load More