Summer 2022 Music Preview with Will Hermes
Will Hermes is a long-time music writer and contributor to Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times, and Pitchfork. He is the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire" and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He joins us often to share his expertise and at year's end we call on him to let us know what music we may have missed.
Spotify Playlist:
WAMC summer 2022
List of artists/events/albums/songs mentioned and played:
Japanese Breakfast
Sylvan Esso
Wilco - “Cruel Country” (album and song)
Marco Benevento presents "Follow the Arrow" - Arrowhead Farms - June 18 ft. Antibalas; Mikaela Davis & Southern Star - “Benevento” (album) “Ballad of a Broken Wing” (song)
DahkaBrahka - The Colony in Woodstock, NY - July 29; PS21 in Chatham, NY - August 11 - “Alambari” (album) “Lado” (song)
Lucius - “Second Nature” (album)
Maren Morris - “Humble Quest” (album)
Miranda Lambert - “Palomino” (album)
Angel Olsen - “Big Time” (album)
Kendrick Lamar - “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” (album)
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI(album)
Bad Bunny - “Un Verano Sin Ti” (album and song)
Hollie Cook - “Happy Hour” (album and song)
Regina Spektor - “Home Before and After” (album, out 6/24), “Loveoglogy” (song)
Lou Reed - “Words & Music, May 1965” (album), “Waiting for the Man” (song)
Shabaka - “Afrikan Culture” (album), “Ital is Vital” (song)