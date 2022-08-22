Pack up the luggage, la la la - Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd to depart Barrington Stage in September

Founding Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Julianne Boyd, will vacate her role on September 30. The Board of Trustees of Barrington Stage Company (BSC) has announced Alan Paul will take over as the company’s new Artistic Director.

In this exit interview, Alan Chartock speaks with Boyd about founding the company, her plans for after she leaves, and this summer's production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music."