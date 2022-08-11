“Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site and MASS MoCA

A new exhibition of art installations by Catskill-based artist Marc Swanson is now at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The exhibition -- titled “Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” -- is the second part of a two-part exhibition of his work that is also on display at MASS MoCA. The exhibition is inspired by the work of Thomas Cole and his warnings about environmental damage.

To understand how this contemporary sculptor and maker of multi-media installations is influenced by a 19th-century landscape painter – we welcome artist Marc Swanson, Thomas Cole Site Curator Kate Menconeri and MASS MoCA Curator Denise Markonish.

“Marc Swanson: A Memorial To Ice At The Dead Deer Disco” is on view in the Main House at The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, NY through November 27; and at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA through January 2023.