© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

“Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site and MASS MoCA

Published August 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Marc Swanson-A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco - installation view at Thomas Cole - Peter Aaron OTTO.png
Peter Aaron
/
OTTO
Marc Swanson - "A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco" - installation view at Thomas Cole Historic Site

A new exhibition of art installations by Catskill-based artist Marc Swanson is now at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The exhibition -- titled “Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” -- is the second part of a two-part exhibition of his work that is also on display at MASS MoCA. The exhibition is inspired by the work of Thomas Cole and his warnings about environmental damage.

To understand how this contemporary sculptor and maker of multi-media installations is influenced by a 19th-century landscape painter – we welcome artist Marc Swanson, Thomas Cole Site Curator Kate Menconeri and MASS MoCA Curator Denise Markonish.

“Marc Swanson: A Memorial To Ice At The Dead Deer Disco” is on view in the Main House at The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, NY through November 27; and at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA through January 2023.

Tags

The Roundtable artartistcontemporary artthomas cole national historic sitemass mocaCatskillcatskillsnorth adams
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More