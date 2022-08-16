Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Dracula" at The Colonial Theatre through 8/27

For its 86th season as Vermont’s oldest professional theater, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has become Weston Theater Company. With the name change – the organization wanted to give focus to the town, the community, and make sure the theater as a whole encompasses its two buildings, Weston Playhouse and Walker Farm, rather than just one. Weston will present productions at Weston Playhouse and the more intimate Walker Farm. And to celebrate the occasion, all five shows this season will be familiar to most theater lovers. To tell us all about it we welcome Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert.

Listen • 9:04