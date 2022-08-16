Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Dracula" at The Colonial Theatre through 8/27
The Berkshire Theatre Group is presenting a new production on "Dracula” at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusettes through August 27. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel of gothic horror and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn, “Dracula” has been striking fear into the hearts of people around the world for over a hundred years. To learn more – we welcome actors Mitchell Winter who plays Dracula, and Nomè SiDone who plays Jonathan Harker.