© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

“Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera" performances in Rosendale and Woodstock

Published August 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
"Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera"
Provided
/
mamalamamusic.com
"Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera"

“Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera" shows stories of rebirth in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere. The theme centers on “finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and remembering how connected we all are to each other,” says Elizabeth Clark, composer/producer/performer of this immersive theater/performance art.

Confirmed performance dates for the opera are: August 27 & 28 at the Widow Jane Mine Theater, Rosendale, New York and September 23, 24, 25 at the Byrdcliffe Theater, Woodstock, New York.

The 'Earth Opera' includes an ensemble of 25 incredibly diverse Hudson Valley musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, visual and performance artists. Elizabeth Clark joins us.

Tags

The Roundtable earthoperaelizabeth clarkwidow jane minerosendalewoodstockbyrdcliffe theater
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More