“Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera" performances in Rosendale and Woodstock

“Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera" shows stories of rebirth in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere. The theme centers on “finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and remembering how connected we all are to each other,” says Elizabeth Clark, composer/producer/performer of this immersive theater/performance art.

Confirmed performance dates for the opera are: August 27 & 28 at the Widow Jane Mine Theater, Rosendale, New York and September 23, 24, 25 at the Byrdcliffe Theater, Woodstock, New York.

The 'Earth Opera' includes an ensemble of 25 incredibly diverse Hudson Valley musicians, dancers, choreographers, actors, visual and performance artists. Elizabeth Clark joins us.