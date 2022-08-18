Berkshire Opera Festival presents Mozart's "Don Giovanni"

On August 20, 23, and 26, Berkshire Opera Festival's 2022 season culminates with Mozart's comedy-tragedy masterpiece Don Giovanni at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

This new staging is directed by festival co-founder Jonathon Loy. BOF Artistic Director and co-founder Brian Garman, conducts the Berkshire Opera Festival Orchestra and Chorus.

Don Giovanni, often considered to be Mozart's greatest work, is based on the legend of Don Juan and tells the story of antihero Giovanni's slow demise.

Conductor; Artistic Director/Co-Founder of BOF Brian Garman, Stage Director; Director of Production/Co-Founder of BOF Jonathon Loy, and Soprano; singing Donna Anna in Don Giovanni Laura Wilde join us.