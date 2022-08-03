© 2022
"The Deal Goes Down" by Larry Beinhart

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Deal Goes Down" by Larry Beinhart
Provided
/
Melville House

Edgar-Award winning writer Larry Beinhart returns, and so does his legendary detective, with a gripping thriller about marital discord, contract killing, off-piste (peest) skiing and the deep state. His new novel is "The Deal Goes Down."

Ex-private eye Tony Casella lives in the Catskill mountains, a lonely old tough guy whose body can no longer do what it once did. His wife and son are dead; his daughter barely talks to him; his bank is in the process of foreclosing on his home.

But a chance encounter with a rich young woman on a train changes everything. He is hired to take care of her superrich, sexual predator husband. That job leads to others and he joins a small start-up whose mission is to save women from abusive marriages.

Tony’s problems seem to be over, but are they? No, because then all hell breaks loose.

Larry Beinhart is best known as the author of “Wag the Dog” (originally published as “American Hero”) on which the film starring Robert DeNiro, Dustin Hoffman, Willie Nelson and Woody Harrelson was based.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
