"The Deal Goes Down" by Larry Beinhart

Edgar-Award winning writer Larry Beinhart returns, and so does his legendary detective, with a gripping thriller about marital discord, contract killing, off-piste (peest) skiing and the deep state. His new novel is "The Deal Goes Down."

Ex-private eye Tony Casella lives in the Catskill mountains, a lonely old tough guy whose body can no longer do what it once did. His wife and son are dead; his daughter barely talks to him; his bank is in the process of foreclosing on his home.

But a chance encounter with a rich young woman on a train changes everything. He is hired to take care of her superrich, sexual predator husband. That job leads to others and he joins a small start-up whose mission is to save women from abusive marriages.

Tony’s problems seem to be over, but are they? No, because then all hell breaks loose.

Larry Beinhart is best known as the author of “Wag the Dog” (originally published as “American Hero”) on which the film starring Robert DeNiro, Dustin Hoffman, Willie Nelson and Woody Harrelson was based.