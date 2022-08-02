© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
Under The Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives And on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa
Also a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father and Me by Ada Calhoun
Last Train To Memphis by Peter Guralnick
The Angel of Rome by Jess Walter
Careless Love by Peter Guralnick
The Midcoast by Adam White
19 Reservoirs by Lucy Sante
The Hurting Kind by Ada Limon
Human Blues by Elissa Albert
The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger

Tags

The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewsbook reviewgolden notebookthe golden notebookwoodstock
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    8/2/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Paul Lemanski, in WAMC's Studio A
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 8/1/22: Preventive and lifestyle medicine
    Dr. Paul Lemanski returns to discuss preventive and lifestyle medicine. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.
  • dtf-backtogetheragain.png
    The Roundtable
    Dorset Theatre Festival presents “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway”
    Joe Donahue
    Dorset Theatre Festival’s season continues with “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” a new concert featuring Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson.
  • UAlbany Student Care Services
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - UAlbany Student CARE Services
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation.Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.This morning we focus on UAlbany CARES Basic Needs initiative and we welcome: Sally D’Alessandro, Assistant Dean of Students.
  • Meadowmount photo.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Meadowmount School of Music
    Joe Donahue
    Meadowmount School of Music in Westport, New York in the Adirondacks is a summer program for young string players founded by legendary violin teacher Ivan Galamian that has helped mold some of the world’s most prominent musicians, among them Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, and Joshua Bell.This summer, “the original practice camp” marks its 78th year with its first fully in-person session since 2019 and two new leaders at the helm: Executive Director Mark Hayman, former Executive Director of Young Concert Artists; and Artistic Director Janet Sung, international violin soloist as well as Head of Strings and Violin Professor at the DePaul University School of Music and Artistic Director and Founder of Chamber Music Chicago.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    8/1/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Professor of Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
Load More