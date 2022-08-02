Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
Under The Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives And on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa
Also a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father and Me by Ada Calhoun
Last Train To Memphis by Peter Guralnick
The Angel of Rome by Jess Walter
Careless Love by Peter Guralnick
The Midcoast by Adam White
19 Reservoirs by Lucy Sante
The Hurting Kind by Ada Limon
Human Blues by Elissa Albert
The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger