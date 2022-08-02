Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Under The Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives And on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa

Also a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father and Me by Ada Calhoun

Last Train To Memphis by Peter Guralnick

The Angel of Rome by Jess Walter

Careless Love by Peter Guralnick

The Midcoast by Adam White

19 Reservoirs by Lucy Sante

The Hurting Kind by Ada Limon

Human Blues by Elissa Albert

The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger