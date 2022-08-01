Medical Monday 8/1/22: Preventive and lifestyle medicine

Dr. Paul Lemanski returns to discuss preventive and lifestyle medicine. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with over 30 years of practice as a primary care physician, Dr. Lemanski is the developer of Prevent It Now! - a comprehensive, integrated Lifestyle Medicine program for those interested in cutting edge strategies for preventing disease.