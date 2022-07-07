© 2022
The Roundtable

Woodstock Fringe - Celebrating 20 Years

Published July 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Provided
/
Woodstock Fringe

Woodstock Fringe is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season returning in July to the newly renovated historical Byrdcliffe Theatre with a production of a trio of new solo plays written and performed by long- time members of the Woodstock Fringe artistic community.

The three new solo plays that will be presented as part of the “Voices from Woodstock Fringe” program are: “Like a Sack of Potatoes” written and performed by Ric Siler; “Doris Does the Edinboiger Fridge” written and performed by Bette Carlson Siler, and “My Brother’s Keeper,” written and performed by Wallace Norman.

Founded 2002 by Producing Artistic Director Wallace Norman, the Fringe has been a mad explosion of creative energy, harkening back to the heyday of Off-Off Broadway for two decades. Then, in August the Fringe is bringing this program to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the month of August.

We welcome Wallace Norman back to the RT along with ​Bette Carlson Siler and Ric Siler.

