Set in a Native community in Maine, “Night of the Living Rez,” (Tin House) is a debut story collection about what it means to be Penobscot [pen-OB-scott] in the twenty-first century and what it means to live, to survive, and to persevere after tragedy.

In twelve stories, Talty breathes life into tales of family and a community as they struggle with a painful past and an uncertain future.