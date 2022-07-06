2022 Music Haven Concert Series

Central Park in Schenectady, New York is ready, once again, to come alive for the summer, as Music Haven kicks-off its 32nd season of “traveling the world one concert at a time.” The much-heralded concert and event series will feature high caliber national and international touring artists, plus some theater and film, in its ambitious comeback season.

On top of a boisterous itinerary that includes sun splashed reggae; South Louisiana Zydeco; Balkan party music; harmony-driven bluegrass – even Finnish folk music for the first time.

We welcome Music Haven Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.