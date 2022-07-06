© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2022 Music Haven Concert Series

Published July 6, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Music Haven logo

Central Park in Schenectady, New York is ready, once again, to come alive for the summer, as Music Haven kicks-off its 32nd season of “traveling the world one concert at a time.” The much-heralded concert and event series will feature high caliber national and international touring artists, plus some theater and film, in its ambitious comeback season.

On top of a boisterous itinerary that includes sun splashed reggae; South Louisiana Zydeco; Balkan party music; harmony-driven bluegrass – even Finnish folk music for the first time.

We welcome Music Haven Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.

The Roundtable musicfolk musicmusic festivaltraditional musicworld musicirish musicroots musicindie musicmusic havenmusic haven concert seriesMona Golub
